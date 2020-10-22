Indian diplomat Sushil Kumar Singhal appointed as next Ambassador to Solomon Islands

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Sushil Kumar Singhal, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Singhal will be residing in Port Moresby.

He is presently serving as the High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea. (ANI)