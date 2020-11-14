Indian embassies in South Asia, Africa organise events, discussions on 5th Ayurveda Day

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day, Indian Embassies in South Asia and Africa organised events and discussions highlighting the importance of Ayurveda in people's lives.

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister said, "Common welfare and shared heritage brings our neighbourhood together. And that is also reflected in the deep interest in Ayurveda. Exciting events organised by our High Commissions and Embassies in South Asia on Ayurveda Day."

"Consulate General of India, Hambantota, today organized a webinar on the theme "Ayurveda and it's significance in our modern day to day life" to celebrate upcoming 5th Ayurveda day," India in Hambantota tweeted.



Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a webinar on `Ayurveda for COVID-19'. The webinar was attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries.

In Kenya, the High Commission had organised a webinar under theme "A nature-based approach to holistic health".

Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). (ANI)

