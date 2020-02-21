Indian Embassy assures support for resolution of issues of Jharkhand workers stranded in Oman

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Oman on Friday said the case of some workers from Jharkhand getting stranded in the Gulf Country has recently come to its notice and assured of all necessary support towards resolution of their issues.

"This case has recently come to the notice of the Embassy. We are in touch with the workers as well as the concerned Omani authorities and have also provided legal advice. We will extend necessary support towards resolution of issues of these workers," Indian Embassy in Oman tweeted.

The embassy made the remark replying to a tweet by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wherein he had requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to instruct the Indian Embassy to help the stranded workers.

"I request EAM S Jaishankar to instruct the Indian Embassy in Oman and help 30 people from Jharkhand stranded in Oman. With this, I also request you to take appropriate action against the company which exploited them," Soren's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read. The Chief Minister had also attached a media report about the same in his tweet. (ANI)

