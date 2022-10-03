Indian Embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Jintai Art Museum in Beijing

Beijing [China], October 3 (ANI): Indian Embassy in China celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary.

India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat paid a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the museum.

"#gandhijayanthi at Jintai art museum by @EOIBeijing. The solemn occasion saw Amb Pradeep Rawat paying floral tributes to #MahatmaGandhi statue at Jintai Art Museum in Beijing curated by Prof. Yuan Xikun," the official twiiter handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing said on October 2.

Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi across America on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Floral tributes were paid at several installations of Gandhi's statue including in Washington, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and Chicago.



"Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Delighted to celebrate #GandhiJayanti in the presence of Ambassador Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu @SandhuTaranjitS at Union Square Park, New York," India in New York tweeted.

"Glimpses of the celebration of #GandhiJayanti at Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Hermann Park, Houston," India in Houston tweeted.

"On the auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti, CG @nagentv & members of Indian diaspora paid rich tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue #Embarcadero, SF. Consul General recalled contributions of #fatherofthenation and his enduring legacy," the Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products to tribute Gandhi Ji." (ANI)

