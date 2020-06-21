Indian Embassy in China celebrates International Yoga Day maintaining social distancing norms

Beijing [China], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in China celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"@EOIBeijing observing #YogaDay2020 at India House with friends and family led by Ashish Bahuguna of WeYoga. Conscious of safety norms and #socialdistancing while celebrating the essence of Yoga, #YogaDay2020 was small but beautiful," India in China tweeted.

Taking to twitter, Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to People's Republic of China, said, "This year, small is indeed beautiful. @EOIBeijing observed #YogaDay at India House this morning, adopting #SocialDistancing and other safety precautions while celebrating the essence of Yoga. #MyLifeMyYoga" (ANI)

