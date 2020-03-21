Indian Embassy in Japan issues helpline for restriction-related queries by Indians

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 21 (ANI): The embassy here on Saturday issued a 24X7 helpline for Indian nationals to pose their queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas and consular service-related matters amid coronavirus concerns.

"Due to #COVID19, for any queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas, consular service related matters, plz contact @IndianEmbTokyo Helpline number (24x7) : +81 80 3301 5242 [not for routine passport, visa or consular queries] or send email to sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in," the embassy tweeted.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 10,500 people globally and has infected more than 244,500 worldwide.

India has reported 271 cases and four fatalities.

The Indian government has announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed into India from midnight of March 22 to March 29.

All visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel have been suspended. (ANI)

