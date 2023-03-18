Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates 21st Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 18 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Saturday celebrated the 21st scholarship-day">Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day by organizing an event at the Embassy premises.

"The prestigious 21st batch of the Golden Jubilee Scholarship was established in the year 2002 to mark the completion of 50 years of India-Nepal economic cooperation. At the inception of this scheme, 50 Nepali students were awarded the scholarship. In the year 2007, the number of scholarships was increased to 100. Since the year 2012, the number of scholarships has been doubled to 200," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Under this scholarship scheme, an MBBS/BDS student receives NRs 4000/- per month for five years, a BE student receives NRs 4000/- per month for four years, and a student studying in other undergraduate courses like BA, BEd, BPharmacy, BSc Agriculture, BBA, BBM and BBS receives Nepali rupees 3000/- per month for three years.

"This prestigious scheme has so far benefitted 3000 Nepalis from all 77 districts of Nepal. Around 45 per cent of the Golden Jubilee scholars are girls," the release added.

The current batch of 200 awardees is from 73 districts of Nepal, with 44 per cent of the scholars being girls. Eight differentially abled students have also been selected this year under the Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme.

"India and Nepal are close and friendly neighbours, and have longstanding partnerships in the field of education. The scholarships and capacity building programs form a part of India's effort to support and partner in human resource development of Nepal and for the overall socio-economic benefit of the region," the release further stated.

The event was attended by more than 250 guests, including the awardees of the Golden Jubilee Scholarship of the current as well as previous years. Ambassador of India Naveen Srivastava addressed the gathering.



Pramila Devi Bajracharya, Secretary (Science & Technology), Ministry of Education, Government of Nepal, Prof Dr Dev Raj Adhikari, Chairman, University Grants Commission graced the occasion.

Those present included Prof Dr Nanda Bahadur Singh, Vice Chancellor, of Mid-western University, Prof Dr Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Open University, Prof Dr Tilak Ram Acharya, Vice Chancellor of Lumbini Buddhist University, and Prof Dr Punya Prasad Regmi, Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Forestry University.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava congratulated the students and announced a special roll of honour for graduating meritorious Golden Jubilee Scholars from next year.



The Government of India provides a total of about 1600 scholarships in medicine, engineering, dental science, arts, commerce, science, nursing, Ayurveda, dance, theatre, performing arts and many other disciplines both in the undergraduate and graduate streams to study in universities in Nepal and in India.

27, 000 Nepali students have benefitted since 2006 from the scholarships. (ANI)

