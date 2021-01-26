Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Republic Day

Nepal [Kathmandu], January 26 (ANI): Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, hoisted the national flag at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the Ambassador felicitated Veer Nari, war widows, and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth NRs 3.68 crore and a blanket to each. The embassy also gifted books to 50 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal.

Kwatra later hosted a reception at India House. Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, according to the statement.

On this occasion, the former Nepal President Ram Baran Yadav launched India-Nepal Alumni Network 'Sampark' along with website www.samparkbharatnepal.com in the presence of other distinguished alumni.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, officials, artists, journalists, and public personalities who have studied in India. They were felicitated for their significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people links between India and Nepal, the statement read.



During the occasion, the top three prize winners of 'Maitri Through My Lens Photography Contest', organised by the Embassy of India, were handed over certificates and cheques, it added.

Earlier, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent messages of felicitations on the occasion of the Republic Day of India to their counterparts President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces, and six from the Defense Ministry were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

