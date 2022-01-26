Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Republic Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 26 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, beginning with the hosting of the Indian national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The ambassador then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion and felicitated war widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing dues of NRs. 6.35 crore and blankets, according to an official statement.

The celebration was part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.



As part of the Mahotsav, many events will be held throughout the year and up till August 2023.

"In order to mark India@75 milestone in Nepal, it is planned to inaugurate 75 development projects implemented with India's assistance across the provinces and districts of Nepal this year.", said the official statement.

The Embassy will also be gifting 75 ambulances and school buses to various organizations and local authorities across Nepal.

The event was also live-streamed on Mission's social media handle. (ANI)

