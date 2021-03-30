Indian embassy in Kathmandu hosts interaction with renowned engineer Wangchuk, author Dixit

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday organised a conversation with the renowned engineeer Sonam Wangchuk and Kanak Mani Dixit, a prominent Kathmandu-based author that focused on sustainability in the Himalayas.



While Wangchuk is known for his incredible work in Ladakh, which has been a game-changer inspiring social innovations across the South Asian region, Dixit is a prominent Kathmandu-based author.

"The conversation focussed on education, innovation and sustainability in the Himalayas," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu read.

The conversation also focused on key lessons to learn from experiences of Wangchuk in the Ladakh region as India turns 75. (ANI)

