Indian Embassy in Kyiv advises its nationals not to venture out as fighting continues in Ukraine's major cities

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Kyiv has released a second advisory on Sunday for all the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and advised them not to venture out as intense fighting in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv continues.

"Based on latest input, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian Nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed," the advisory read.

Russian troops have reportedly entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv amid fierce fighting. A viral video on social media appears to show a number of Russian light military vehicles on the streets of the city, with some footage showing vehicles on fire.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

The embassy further advised Indians to stay in western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities is relatively safer.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke with his Hungarian and Moldovian counterparts on Sunday and discussed cooperation for the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The EAM thanked the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto for aiding the evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine and requested further cooperation.

Talking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Called up Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto. Thankful for the evacuation support provided so far. Requested further cooperation on the Hungary-Ukraine border."

Jaishankar also spoke with the Foreign Minister of Moldova Nicu Popescu and sought support for the entry of Indian Nationals on the Ukraine-Moldova border. EAM admired his support in the evacuation process.



"Called Foreign Minister @nicupopescu of Moldova seeking support for facilitating the entry of our nationals on the Ukraine-Moldova border. Appreciate his ready response and strong support. #TeamMEA representatives will accordingly reach there tomorrow," said Jaishankar in a separate tweet.

The fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under operation Ganga, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

"Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga.

"The third flight of #OperationGanga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi," he said tweeted.



Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.



This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.



Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks. (ANI)

