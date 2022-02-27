Indian Embassy in Kyiv advises its nationals to use nearby railway stations to reach Western regions

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Embassy of India in Kyiv issued a new advisory advising its citizens to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict in Eastern regions and proceed towards the Western regions.

"As and when the curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighborhoods, Indian Nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions," read the advisory.

"The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first come first serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required," added the embassy advisory.

Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary. The Indian embassies neighbouring Ukraine are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens.

"In addition, announcements are being made at Railway Stations on a real-time basis. Indian Nationals are advised to travel in groups, and in case of individuals, you are advised to identify other fellow Indian Nationals and travel together with them. Preference at railway stations is being given to children, women and elderly people," said the advisory.



The Embassy of India is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in the Eastern regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said today that the fourth flight has left Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi to bring back 198 stranded Indians from Ukraine safely under operation Ganga.

"Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier in a tweet, the Foreign Minister said that the third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks. (ANI)

