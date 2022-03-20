Indian Embassy in Madagascar organises Holi celebrations

Antananarivo [Madagascar], March 20 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Madagascar organised Holi celebrations to mark the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' here on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister of Madagascar Richard Randriamandrato was the chief guest on the occasion which was graced by Ambassadors of various countries, Heads of International Organizations, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni and the members of Indian diaspora in Madagascar," the statement further said.

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the festival.

"Holi, the festival of colours is celebrated in different parts of India with pomp and enthusiasm. Colours are symbols of happiness and renewal. Holi is also known as the Vasantotsav or the festival of spring," Kumar said.

The invited guests applied colours to each other, additionally, special Holi songs and dances were performed by the members of the ITEC alumni to mark the occasion.

Ambassadors of the European Union who attended the event said that they had heard and read about the festival of Holi but this is for the first time that they had experienced in person and was delighted to play Holi. (ANI)