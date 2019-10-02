Indian Embassy in Nepal organises Khadi Fashion Show ahead of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 2 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Nepal on Tuesday organised a Khadi Fashion Show to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Models donned in traditional Khadi dress walked the ramp, showcasing the creative use of the fabric which was popularised by Gandhi during the freedom movement.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy at India House in association with the South Asia Foundation, and saw the attendance of former ministers, ambassadors, high-level officials, and people from different walks of life.

"I am very proud that today we are able to showcase the great legacy of Gandhi here in Nepal," Manjeev Singh Puri, Indian Ambassador to Nepal said during the event. (ANI)

