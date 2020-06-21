Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The members of the High Commission of India in Pakistan enthusiastically participated in the yoga day celebrations. "#YogaAtHome and #YogawithFamily for a healthy body and a sound mind!" the Indian Embassy in Pakistan tweeted.
"Members of the High Commission renewed their commitment to make #Yoga a part of their daily lives by getting together to celebrate the #Internationalyogaday2020," it said in another tweet. (ANI)
Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrates 6th International Yoga Day
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:22 IST
