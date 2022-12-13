Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare and drinking water

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 (ANI): The Embassy of India and Nepal government's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for undertaking three projects in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Indian government, one each in education, healthcare and drinking water sectors.

The three projects include the construction of the Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School building in the Udayapur district, the construction of Ngonga Thenchowk Chholing meditation centre in the Soulukhumbu district and the construction of Lisnekhola Tikasung Dangchet Jharlang water supply project in Dhading district shall be implemented at a cost of NRs. 101.79 million.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu in the press release noted that the construction of these projects will provide better education, healthcare and drinking water facilities for people in Nepal. It stressed that India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The Embassy of India in Nepal stated that the implementation of these projects showcases the Indian government's support in strengthening the efforts of Nepal's government in uplifting people.



"The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal," the Embassy of India said in a statement.

The Embassy of India in Nepal further said, ". As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people."

The Indian Embassy in Nepal noted that India has taken up more than 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and completed 476 projects in various sectors, including health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and development of other public utilities in seven provinces of Nepal.

Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted, "Today, @IndiaInNepal & @mofaganepal signed an MoU for 3 HICDP projects in Nepal under GoI grant in Edu, Health & Drinking Water Sectors in Udayapur, Solukhumbu & Dhading respectively, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 101.79 million." (ANI)

