Indian Embassy organizes safe premises for Indian students in Ukraine, no one stranded outside the mission: Sources

Kiev [Ukraine], February 24 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kiev on Thursday organized safe premises nearby for Indian students in Ukraine who turned up outside the Embassy and no one is currently stranded outside the Embassy, said sources.

"Today morning, a large number of Indian students in Ukraine turned up outside the Indian Embassy in Kiev. Naturally, not all could be accommodated inside the Embassy premises. Accordingly, the Embassy organized safe premises nearby and the students were moved there. This process took some time given the ground situation in Kiev. No Indian national is currently stranded outside the Embassy," said sources.

The sources further said a fresh batch of students has arrived outside the Embassy and they are being moved to the safe premises.

Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine.

Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine, said that the Embassy of India in Kiev will continue to operate till every Indian is evacuated.

"The Embassy of India in Kiev continues to operate round the clock 24X7. Today morning we woke up with the news that Kiev is under attack, the whole of Ukraine is under attack. This has generated a lot of anxiety, uncertainty, and created tension. I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate around the clock looking out for the safety and security of Indians here," he said.



"With the news of war, the air space has been blocked, therefore our special flights have been affected, the roads are also choked, trains services have been disrupted. In this scenario my advice to all of you is to stay wherever you are in your normal area of habitation. If you are in transit, please go back to the normal area of habitation and if you are stranded in Kiev then reach out to friends, families, Indian community members and Indian Embassy. We are in touch with the authorities here regarding the safety and security of the Indian citizens," he said.



He further urged people to stay calm, level-headed and take necessary safety and precautions.

"The Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy are fully alert and working on modalities to see how we can evacuate our citizens through the neighbouring countries along the western borders of Ukraine. As I say times are uncertain and therefore it is important to be calm, level-headed and take necessary safety and precautions that are important to all of us. We will continue to operate here till every Indian is back," he added.

The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Embassy in Kiev.

Satpathy also interacted with Indian students in Kiev.



"We heard of the news that flights are cancelled and martial law has been imposed," he said to students.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

