Indian entry to Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition bags golden award

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): An Indian entry to the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 has bagged a golden award in the outdoor garden category.

The 2019 edition of the event with the theme 'Live Green, Live Better' was organised by the Chinese government and saw the participation of over 110 countries and international organisations across the world.

The Indian entry was submitted for an Outdoor Exhibition under the sub-theme 'Harmony with Nature' and received the award on October 8, a day after the closure of the extravagant event.

The exhibition focused on knowledge, traditions, and innovations in the field of landscape and horticulture. Showcasing a theme on 'live green, live better', the exhibition expressed the desire of mankind for greater harmony with nature.

The first edition of the event was hosted back in 1999 in the Chinese city of Kunming. (ANI)