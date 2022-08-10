Indian envoy Abhay Kumar calls on Comoros President Azali Assoumani

Moroni [Comoros], August 10 (ANI): Comoros President Azali Assoumani has met with the Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar and called New Delhi a "brotherly country" across the Indian Ocean.

Abhay Kumar called on President Azali Assoumani of Comoros on Tuesday and both of them noted the progress made in bilateral ties during the past three years and discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship between both nations.

"@AmbassadorAbhay called on H.E. President Azali Assoumani of Comoros today. President Azali called India a brotherly nation with which Comoros has civilisational ties. They noted the progress made in bilateral ties during the past 3 years and discussed ways to further deepen it," India's Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros tweeted.





Last month, Abhay Kumar paid a visit to Comoros President at the Moheli Island. The meeting followed a discussion on the strengthening of India-Comoros bilateral ties during the past three years and they agreed to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Kumar attended the 47th Independence Day celebrations of Comoros on Wednesday in Moroni and he called on Minister of Energy Mr Ali Ibouroi and they reviewed the ongoing cooperation in the field of energy generation in Comoros.

India and Comoros ties have grown manifold during the past three years. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros in October 2019 on a state visit. It was the first visit by a political dignitary from India.

Six Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the visit. An MoU on defence cooperation was also signed during the visit. Comoros is a founding member of the International Solar Alliance and part of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). (ANI)

