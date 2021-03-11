Indian envoy attends Shivratri pooja at Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 11 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay visited the Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Northern Province and attended Shivratri pooja on Thursday.

According to the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Government of India had carried out a restoration project at the temple.

"High Commissioner commenced his visit to Northern Province by seeking divine blessings at the sacred Thiruketeeswaram Temple. He attended Shivratri Pooja and prayed for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and India. Government of India had carried out a restoration project at the Temple at Sri Lankan Rupee (SLR) 326 million," tweeted the High Commission.

India has been increasingly undertaking projects across Asia to restore places of cultural importance as an important tool of Soft Power in diplomatic relations.

Under the restoration initiative, India is developing the cultural sites of Ta Prohm Temple, Angkor, Cambodia; Cham Monuments, Vietnam; Thiruketeeswaram Temple, Mannar, Sri Lanka; Wat Phou Temple Complex, Laos; and Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal.

Funds are released through India's external affairs ministry as part of its diplomatic outreach to these nations. (ANI)