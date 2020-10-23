Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Shipping Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 22 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday met Bangladesh Minister of Shipping (MoS), Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

The duo discussed various issues to increase cooperation between the two nations.



Issues of India-Bangladesh trade and connectivity through coastal shipping and inland waterways along with cooperation in shipbuilding were discussed.

"HC Sh. Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) called on Hon'ble MoS for Shipping, Govt of #Bangladesh, H.E. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today 22/10/2020. Issues of trade &connectivity, through coastal shipping & inland waterways as also increasing cooperation in shipbuilding, discussed," High Commission of India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Recently, the two countries had agreed to initiate "air travel bubble" flights to meet the urgent requirements of certain categories of travellers on both sides during the pandemic. (ANI)

