Indian envoy meets Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Kuwaiti City [Kuwait], October 27 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George, on Monday met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed, and discussed bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries across all domains.



"Ambassador met Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Kuwait, October 26, and discussed, inter alia, bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening it across all domains," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

A few days back, the ambassador also met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

"Ambassador met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 22, and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, incuding through enhancing engagements between the business communities of the two countries," the embassy tweeted. (ANI)

