Indian envoy meets Nepal minister, assures cooperation in procurement, supply of COVID-19 vaccine

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 31 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra met country's new Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi on Thursday and reiterated India's continued support in common efforts to deal with COVID-19 including cooperation in procurement and supply of the vaccine.



A tweet from Indian Mission in Nepal said that the Indian envoy reiterated India's "continued support to the government, health professionals and people of Nepal in our common efforts to deal with the pandemic, including cooperation in procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccine".

Six COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of clinical trial in India. (ANI)

