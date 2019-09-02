India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia reaches Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav
India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia reaches Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav

Indian envoy meets Pak Foreign Office official over Kulbhushan Jadhav's consular access

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:32 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 2 (ANI): India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia reached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday morning to hold a meeting with its spokesperson Mohammad Faisal over the grant of consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.
The meeting between Ahluwalia and Faisal is underway.
New Delhi today hoped that Islamabad will ensure the right atmosphere for a free and fair meeting in keeping with the letter and spirit of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders, Indian government sources said earlier.
"India has been seeking consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav for the last three years. The matter of denial of consular access was taken to ICJ by India. The court gave a unanimous decision in favour of India. Today, after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Jadhav," they said.
"India's Charge d'Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia, will be meeting Jadhav. We hope that Pakistan will ensure the right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders," government sources said.
Pakistan on Sunday announced it will grant consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.
The access will be provided in line with the verdict of the ICJ delivered on July 17.
"Consular access for...Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ (International Court of Justice) judgment & the laws of Pakistan," Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.
On August 30, India reiterated that it sought "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.
"We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. You are aware that based on the judgment of the International Court of Justice we have asked for immediate, effective and unhindered access. Let us see the kind of response we receive from the Pakistani side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a weekly media briefing.
In a major diplomatic victory for India, the ICJ, in July, had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".
Pakistani security forces claim Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan, even as he was kidnapped from Iran, where he owned a cargo business.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017.
India, on May 8, 2017, approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.
New Delhi said that the use of military courts for the trial of civilians is violative of due process standards of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and also of the minimum standards recognised as principles of international law.
The Indian national was even denied the right to be defended by a legal counsel of his choice.
India contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan had failed to inform the former naval officer of his rights. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:09 IST

India Firms Win Contract to Supply Gas to New Yangon City Project

Singapore, Aug 31 (ANI): A consortium formed by Indraprastha Gas Limited and Gail Consortium (IGL Consortium) was chosen by the New Yangon Development Company (NYDC) to supply and distribute natural gas to the New Yangon City project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:25 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Florida issues warnings, orders evacuation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Hurricane warnings were issued on Sunday night (local time) particularly across a stretch of eastern Florida located along the Atlantic coastline as powerful storm Dorian neared the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:59 IST

Abrogation of Art 370 will help curb terrorism, says MEP

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 2 (ANI): A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has said that the abrogation of Article 370 will help in rooting out several terrorist organisations operating in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:52 IST

Kevin Hart hospitalised after suffering major back injuries in car crash

Los Angeles [US], Sep 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries in a car crash in Southern California on Sunday, according to an incident report of the State Highway Patrol.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:32 IST

Over 100 killed in airstrike on Yemen prison: Red Cross

Sana'a [Yemen], Sep 2 (ANI): More than 100 people are believed to have been killed in an airstrike carried out by Saudi-led coalition on a detention centre in Yemen's central province of Dhamar, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:40 IST

Long-missing Maldivian journalist killed by former al-Qaeda...

Male [Maldives], Sep 2 (ANI): A Maldivian journalist reported missing since 2014 has been killed by former al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra Front, a government-appointed commission of inquiry said on Sunday, thereby publicly acknowledging the group's presence in the Island country for the first time. Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:32 IST

US: One person shot at Walmart in Indiana

Hobart [US], Sep 2 (ANI): At least one person was wounded after being shot inside a Walmart store in Hobart, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon (local time), state media reported, citing the city's Police Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:27 IST

West Texas mass shooting: What we know so far

Midland [US], Sep 2 (ANI): The death toll in the drive-by mass shooting incident in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday has risen to 7 after two more people died overnight while undergoing treatment, the authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 02:51 IST

Jaishankar meets Nigeria's UN envoy Tijjani Muhammad-Bande

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Permanent Representative of Nigeria to United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:16 IST

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in northern Bahamas as category 5 storm

Nassau [Bahamas], Sep 2 (ANI): Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas on Sunday afternoon as a 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 297 kmph, National Hurricane Center said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:40 IST

India packs a powerful punch at Pak for raising Kashmir in...

Male (Maldives), Sept 1 (ANI): Maldives Parliament on Sunday witnessed a heated exchange of words between India and Pakistan after Islamabad attempted to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and was immediately rebuffed by New Delhi, which stated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:11 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police arrest 63 people

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Sunday arrested 63 people on charges of criminal damage, possessions of explosive substances and offensive weapons and illegal assembly amid ongoing protests.

Read More
iocl