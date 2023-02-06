Indian Envoy Sandhu participates in USIBC roundtable meeting

Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu participated in the US-India Business Council roundtable meeting and highlighted opportunities that Delhi offers amid the energy consumption of the country increases.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said, "Pleasure to speak at the @USIBC roundtable on cooperation in energy transition and transformation on the sidelines of #IndiaEnergyWeek in #Bengaluru Highlighted opportunities that #India offers as its energy consumption increases as well as it transitions to clean energy."

In Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India Energy Week 2023 today and launched several initiatives including uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. These uniforms are made of recycled PET bottles.

PM Modi also dedicated the twin-cooktop model of the Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flagged off its commercial roll-out.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 states and union territories along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap.

He also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will participate and help create public awareness for green fuels.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, said he had never seen such a presence concerning energy security, renewables, and alternative fuels.



"Today, amazing meeting with the Prime Minister who addressed the world leaders - Shell, Total, OPEC chairman - I have never seen presence like this about energy security, renewable, alternative fuel. I have no doubt India is a most attractive place for exploration of oil and gas," he said.

Ranjith Rath, CMD of Oil India, said there is huge interest in India's initiatives towards decarbonisation in its green growth march.

"Leaders from the oil sector in India and across the world met the PM. He appreciated the suggestions by international oil agencies. Everybody focused on India's effort for decarbonisation. PM highlighted green budget for this year," he said.

The three-day event will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO at Petronas said PM Modi has sent clear guidelines concerning energy transition. He also referred to India's G20 Presidency.

"It's an honour and privilege to be here in India Energy Week. No less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sending clear and strong guidelines on how to navigate a difficult energy transition," he said.

"Today, the session with CEOs was truly enlightening. I am awestruck... of his leadership, ability to sell the concept and fight for the principle of energy justice even as the world struggles with energy security and affordability for citizens who need energy as they go," Taufik added. (ANI)

