Indian envoy to Bangladesh calls on Bangladesh Road Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Monday called on the Bangladesh Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Obaidul Quader.



The Indian High Commission in Dhaka wrote that the discussion between the Indian envoy and the Bangladeshi Road Minister were "fruitful".

"Frutiful discussions on the India-Bangladesh relations, including the multifaceted development partnership. High Commissioner Sh. Vikram K. Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) called on Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Govt of Bangladesh, H.E. Mr. Obaidul Quader today, (October 12)," read a tweet from Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Earlier this month, Doraiswami called upon Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and discussed ongoing projects related to connectivity, trade and people-to-people contact in the northeastern states. (ANI)

