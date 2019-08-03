Indian envoy to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria meets newly-appointed Pak Ambassador Moin ul Haque

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Delhi Moin ul Haque here on Friday.

Haque was appointed the Pakistan High Commissioner to India in May, replacing Sohail Mahmood, who is the current Foreign Secretary of the country.

Haque is expected to arrive in India later this month. He had earlier served as Pakistan's High Commissioner to France.

India and Pakistan are currently in the middle of negotiations in the matter pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav's consular access. New Delhi has asked Pakistan to provide "unimpeded" consular access to the Indian national in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in light of the orders of the International Court of Justice. (ICJ). (ANI)

