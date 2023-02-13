Indian Foreign Secretary, Nepal PM discuss bilateral issues

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 13 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra here on Monday held discussions with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation.

Kwatra arrived in Kathmandu today on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Nepal counterpart Bharat Paudyal, according to the Indian Embassy.

"Foreign Secretary Kwatra called on Rt. Hon. PM @cmprachanda and held productive discussions on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Nepal.



Kwatra on Monday met with Nepal foreign minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and discussed strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations.

The two discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, and transit.

"Various aspects of Nepal-India relations including the power sector cooperation, trade, transit, education, culture, healthcare, and connectivity infrastructure were discussed during the meeting," according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kwatra and his Nepal counterpart Bharat Paudyal in a meeting earlier today, reviewed Nepal-India relations.

Indian Embassy in Nepal in a tweet on Monday said: "Welcomes Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra who is visiting Nepal from 13-14 February 2023. During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal and hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation." (ANI)

