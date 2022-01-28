Indian govt committed to providing humanitarian aid to Afghan people: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the "Indian government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people."

In a virtual weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said, "Government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people comprising food grains, COVID vaccines, and essential life-saving drugs."

He also informed that in the last few weeks, 3.6 tonnes of medical assistance and 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been supplied to Afghanistan.



Regarding the process to procure the wheat and to arrange its transportation, Bagchi said, "The process to procure wheat and to arrange its transportation is currently underway. Naturally, this takes some time. We will share the updates as soon as we have them. We hope to be able to do it shortly."

Since the Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15, the country witnessed deep economic, humanitarian and security crises.

The suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the war-torn country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

