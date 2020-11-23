Indian High Commission issues demarche to Pakistan requesting return of 60 stranded Indian citizens

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Sunday has issued a demarche to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting the return of 60 stranded Indian citizens.



"The Indian High Commission in Pakistan issued a demarche to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requesting the return of 60 stranded Indian citizens. The High Commission also asked for the confirmation of a date at the earliest possible," India in Pakistan said.

On October 19, 363 Pakistani citizens holding Long Term Indian visas (NORI visas) crossed over to India.

"The Pakistani visit visa holders and the Indian citizens are family members of Pakistani NORI visa Holders. These families have requested that they be allowed to cross the border on the same day since there are many young children and elders in these families who would not be able to make the journey and the crossing if the family members are separated," the High Commission added. (ANI)

