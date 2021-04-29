Indian High Commission thanks Bangladesh for extending support to India in fight against COVID-19

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 29 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Thursday thanked the Dhaka government for expressing solidarity with New Delhi in its fight against coronavirus.

"Thank you @MOFA_Dhaka for expressing solidarity of #Bangladesh with #India and for support extended as #IndiaFightsCorona, tweeted the Indian High Commission.

The Commission further said that it is confident that India and Bangladesh together can overcome COVID-19.

"Confident #IndiaBangladesh friendship will help us all overcome #Covid19 together@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar@HarshVShringla @VDoraiswami @MEAIndia," added the Commission.



Bangladesh has offered to dispatch emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies for the people of India who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

It said Bangladesh stands in solidarity with its close neighbour India at this critical moment and Dhaka is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.

"The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the recent spread of the COVID pandemic," read the release.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

