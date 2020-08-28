Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka calls on Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 27 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay called on Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday morning and emphasised on the high priority accorded by India to strengthen multifarious and age-old civilisational ties between the two countries.
Baglay also extended congratulations to Abeywardena for assuming the high office.
"High Commissioner HE Gopal Baglay called on Speaker @ParliamentLK
Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena this morning. High Commissioner congratulated Hon Speaker on assuming the high office and safe and successful conduct of general elections," India in Sri Lanka tweeted.
In another tweet, the Embassy said, "In the cordial discussions, the High Commissioner emphasised the high priority accorded by India to strengthen multifarious and age-old civilisational ties between the two countries, including through Parliamentary exchanges, people-to-people relations, trade and investment and development cooperation in accordance with requirements and priorities of the government and people of SriLanka."
Earlier, Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage had said that under the Presidentship of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka will follow the India-first approach.
Sri Lanka will not do anything harmful to India's strategic security interests, he added in an interview with Strat News Global. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:09 IST
