Indian High Commissioner to Pak Ajay Bisaria leaves Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria left Islamabad for New Delhi on Saturday, state media reported.

Pakistan on Wednesday had asked the Indian government to call back Bisaria following the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken during the National Security Committee meeting held here, a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

New Delhi has also been informed that Pakistan would not be sending its HighCommissioner-designate to India, Moin-ul-Haq. He is currently in Pakistan and was expected to officially take charge on August 16. (ANI)