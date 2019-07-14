Indian media delegation reaches Bangladesh to study border management strategies

Phulbari Upazila [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): An Indian delegation comprising members from leading media houses reached Bangladesh's border district of Phulbari Upazila on Sunday to understand the border management strategies undertaken by the two countries.

The four-day visit is aimed at developing a better understanding of how the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and their Indian counterpart work.

Ajmal Singh, Inspector General North Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF), told ANI: "Such interactions can help in developing, among media personnel, the better understand of how the BGB and the BSF work."

"They can then explain the public better about the challenges faced by the two bodies on both sides of the border," he added.

This is the third such visit of the media delegations of the two countries. In addition, these interactions help in developing a relationship between media personnel of the two countries, as well as developing an understanding of how the media in both the countries work, Singh added. (ANI)

