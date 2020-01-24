Indian mission in China cancels Republic day celebration over coronavirus outbreak

Beijing [China], Jan 24 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday called off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held on January 26, taking into account the evolving situation due to coronavirus outbreak in China.

Twenty-five people have been killed after developing pneumonia-like symptoms and at least 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in China by the end of Thursday.

"In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, @EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th," tweeted India in China.

The Indian embassy also issued an advisory for people traveling from China to India and asked people from Wuhan to monitor their health closely.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy listed out health measures while traveling from China, which includes avoiding contact with live animals and consumption of raw undercooked meats and wearing a mask.

"Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc. Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats. Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered. Wears mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose," the statement read.



"All travelers from China (in particular Wuhan city) to monitor their health closely. If you feel sick and have fever and cough: Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing. Don't plan travels if sick o Seek medical attention promptly. If you feel sick on the flight, while traveling from China to India. Inform the airlines' crew about illness," it added

The deadly virus originated from the city of Wuhan in the month of December and since then cases have been reported in the United States and several Asian countries other than China, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The authorities in Wuhan city and Huanggang city have imposed a complete travel ban on local residents, in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The ban issued by command authority in the city said that from 10:00 am on Thursday, urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport would be suspended in the city. Flights and trains departing from Wuhan will also be suspended.

Countries have started screening processes in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus in their respective country. India also on Thursday said that people coming from the Asian country will have to mandatorily go through a screening process at airports in India. (ANI)

