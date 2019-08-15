Indian Mission in Indonesia marks I-Day with pomp and show

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian Mission in Indonesia marked the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of the country with great pomp and show on Thursday.

Prakash Gupta, Charge d' Affaires, unfurled the Indian National Flag which was followed by the singing of National Anthem, the Embassy said in a statement.

Thereafter, Charge d' Affaires addressed the guests and read out President Ram Nath Kovind's speech that the latter had addressed the nation on Wednesday, a day prior to India's Independence Day, the statement read.

The ceremony was attended by more than 300 members of the Indian community, students from different schools and members of media.

To mark the occasion, a brief cultural programme was organised which included rendition of patriotic songs by students of four schools in Indonesia, including Rama Global International School, Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School, Delhi Public School Indonesia and Beacon Academy which was followed by a dance performance by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru Indian Cultural Centre in the Indonesian capital. (ANI)

