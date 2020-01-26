Indian Mission in Nepal celebrates 71st Republic Day with patriotic fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated the 71st Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Sunday.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar. He read the message of President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion.

He also felicitated one Veer Nari, eight widows and five next of kins of the deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth (Nepali Rupees) NPR 5.97 crore and a blanket to each.

Nepal's Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun was the chief guest for the event.

The Indian Embassy gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions to all provinces in Nepal on the occasion.

Thirty ambulances and six buses were also gifted to various hospitals, non-profit organisations and educational institutions in tandem with the Government of India's commitment to enhance socio-economic development in the Himalayan nation.

The Indian government has so far gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organisations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

The 71st Republic Day of India celebrations were attended by more than 1500 dignitaries, including senior political leaders and public personalities, members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from embassy officials and their families.

Students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian sung patriotic songs.

The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band. (ANI)

