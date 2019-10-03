Indian Mission in Pak commemorates Gandhi Jayanti

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 3 (ANI): The Indian Embassy here on Thursday commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by paying floral tributes to Bapu, as the leader is lovingly called in India.

India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was also present on the occasion.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and non-violence. Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and all members of the High Commission paid floral tributes to Bapu," the Indian Mission here tweeted.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

