Indian Muslims among 14 new COVID-19 cases in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): In a single day rise, Nepal has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 -- 12 are from Udaypur district of Eastern Nepal which includes Indian Muslims whereas two are from Chitwan having travel history to the United Kingdom.

"14 new cases have been confirmed, a single day rise. Out of which 12 cases are from Udaypur district whereas two are from Chitwan," Dr Khem Karki, Advisor at Nepal's Health Ministry, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

"Those infected Udaypur were residing in a mosque, where they were hiding from the police. Most of them are Indian nationals," added Karki. "All these cases are suspected to be imported cases," he said.

With the confirmation of 14 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation has increased to 30.

Dr Bhojraj Adhikari, chairman of Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan told ANI over the phone: "The report was positive on Thursday evening. We sent it to the central lab in Kathmandu and the report turned out to be positive. Both the patients have a travel history to the UK via Hongkong."

"Both of them -- mother and son -- are normal. They don't have any symptoms of COVID-19. Their samples were brought for testing after they tested positive while conducting the rapid diagnostic test (RDT)," Dr Adhikari added.

Nepal has tested 7,702 samples, out of which 7,672 turned out to be negative with 30 positive cases. (ANI)

