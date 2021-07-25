Indian Naval Ship Airavat reaches Indonesia with COVID-19 essential supplies

Jakarta [Indonesia] July 24 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Airavat on Saturday arrived at the Port of Jakarta in Indonesia, carrying essential Covid-19 supplies. The ship brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

"INS Airavat is a Landing Ship Tank (Large) type of ship with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations and is capable of carrying multiple tanks, amphibious vehicles and other military cargo," a statement from the Defence Ministry said.

The ship is also deployed for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean Region.

India and Indonesia enjoy close cultural and commercial ties. Both countries have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific. The navies regularly carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia on Friday reported that the coronavirus cases across the country rose by 49,509 within the past 24 hours, the total number of cases stands at 30,33,339, Xinhua reported.

According to the ministry, the death toll added by 1,449 to 79,032. This has been the highest daily number of fatalities the country ever reported since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI)