Indian Naval ships Shivalik, Kamorta complete visit to South Korea

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian Naval ships, INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta completed their visit to South Korea, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday.

During their stay in Busan, South Korea from November 21-23, the Indian Naval ships participated in multiple activities with the RoK Navy that included official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures.

The Commanding Officers of both the Indian Naval (IN) ships also called on the Commander Republic of Korean Fleet, Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, who welcomed the IN ships and discussed avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between the Indian Navy and the RoK Navy, the official statement by Ministry of Defence read.

Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to RoK, Amit Kumar.

On departure from Busan, Shivalik and Kamorta undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with RoK Navy Ship No Jeok Bong. The exercise signified the close bonds of friendship and further enhanced interoperability between the navies of both countries.

Indian Naval Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Busan, South Korea on November 21 for a port call.



In an official release, the Indian Navy said the ships are scheduled to undertake professional and social interactions with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, which would also include a maritime partnership exercise at sea.

Service level interactions between the two countries have been expanding with every passing year. ROK Navy participated in Exercise MILAN, conducted by the Indian Navy in March and Indian Navy also had a representation in the Submarine Rescue Exercise conducted by ROK Navy.

Recently, the ROK Navy Cruise Training Group visited Chennai in September on a Goodwill visit. The two Navy Chiefs also held interaction and exchanged notes on the sidelines of the West Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) in Japan.

The port calls are a true testimony of the growing friendship between the two countries, and both navies are poised for enhanced cooperation.

The Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta are indigenously designed and developed multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively.

They are under the Eastern Naval Command and form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and represent the growth of India's warship-building capabilities. (ANI)

