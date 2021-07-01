Indian Navy ship completes 558 miles survey around MV Xpress Pearl

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): Indian Navy's Hydrographic Survey ship INS Sarvekshak completed 558 miles of side-scan sonar survey around MV Xpress Pearl which sank in June.

The analysis of the survey reveals the concentration of debris within three square miles of the wreck, said officials, adding that it is being progressed concurrently in three survey areas with integral sensors and two survey boats.

"Indian Navy ship Sarvekshak progressing survey around MVX Press Pearl off Colombo completed 558 miles of Side Scan Sonar survey. Analysis of survey reveals the concentration of debris within 3 sq. miles of the wreck," the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.





"Survey being progressed concurrently in three survey areas with integral sensors and two survey boats," the commission added.

The X-Press Pearl reported an onboard acid leak and caught fire just as it was due to enter the Colombo harbour on May 20. The fire was put out only after 13 days.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority said that the burning of the X Press Pearl vessel had caused a massive environmental disaster as beaches from the south coast to the west coast had been damaged by debris washed ashore.

According to local media reports, the Sri Lankan government is set to claim a whopping 40 million US dollars in damages due to the X-Press Pearl fire incident. (ANI)

