Indian Navy ships reach India with supplies for Covid-19 treatment

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against COVID-19, two Indian Navy ships reached New Mangalore Port with medical supplies including 100 MT of oxygen on Tuesday.

As per the Ministry of Defence's release, INS Kochi and INS Tabar ships with cumulative consignment of 100MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders, had departed from Kuwait on May 6.

The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further necessary action, the release added.



Earlier, on Monday, three Indian Navy ships reached India with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and critical medical from Singapore, Kuwait and Qatar under Operation 'Samudra Setu II'. INS Kolkata arrived in New Mangalore, INS Trikand entered Mumbai and INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam.

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of surge in cases of COVID-19.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases as 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths. (ANI)

