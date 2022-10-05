Indian Navy's first training squadron in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 5 (ANI): In an opportunity to expose trainees to the military and maritime linkages of India with Kuwait, the ships of the First Training Squadron comprising Indian Naval Ship Tir, Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi arrived at Port Al-Shuwaikh, Kuwait.

The ships arrived at the port on Tuesday and are deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of their training deployment. The naval ships were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of the Kuwaiti Naval forces, Border Guard and the Embassy of India officials besides school children.

The three-day port call includes professional engagements, cross-ship visits, community outreach and social interactions. The ships of 1TS, based at Kochi, are part of the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy's Training Command.



The deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees to the conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarisation. The present deployment also provides an opportunity in exposing the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in our maritime neighbourhood.

India and Kuwait traditionally enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. This year, India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Both countries have maintained regular high-level contacts.

Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. An air/sea bridge was established between both countries in this regard.

Kuwait had sent a special aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies on May 4, 2021. Indian Naval Ships, INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical supplies to India.

Over 425 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, 12,500 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment was sent from Kuwait to India during the month and half long operation. Indian community in Kuwait also contributed to the efforts. (ANI)

