Indian Ocean region most vital for global commerce, geopolitical stability: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian Ocean region is among the world's "most vital" in terms of global commerce, energy and geopolitical stability and its natural resources are an engine for growth, said Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

India's vision of the Region is a pulse on SAGAR doctrine - Security and Growth for All in the Region as outlined by our Prime Minister encompassing political, security, economic and socio-cultural spheres, Singh said virtually at the inaugural session of 8th Indian Ocean Dialogue on Post Pandemic Indian Ocean.

"It envisions the Indian Ocean region and a greater Indo-Pacific as a region of peace and prosperity based on a climate of trust and transparency, respect for international maritime rules, equal access as a right under international law, peaceful resolution of a dispute and enhanced maritime cooperation," he added.



Singh further said that this 8th edition of the dialogue is a continuation of the discussions at 7th edition around the opportunities and challenges emerging in a post-COVID-19 world.

Minister Singh stated that it is of utmost importance that the Indian Ocean region remains safe and secure.

"India will always work towards keeping the seas, space and others to keep free, open and secure from terrorism and piracy," he said during the dialogue.

The eighth Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD) is hosted by Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA), the Ministry of External Affair and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). (ANI)

