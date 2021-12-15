Indian-origin Leena Nair quits as Unilever CHRO to join French luxury fashion house Chanel as global chief executive

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Leena Nair, who was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever, has joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," tweeted Nair.

"I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world," added Nair.

Nair joins the league of famous Indian-origin persons who have landed the top job with global leaders like - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Satya Nadella, Chairman of Microsoft and the most recent being Parag Agarwal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey at Twitter.

Nair, an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, has stepped down from Unilever to join the CEO of the fashion giant company Chanel.

"I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation," said Nair.

"I will always be a proud advocate of @Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace," added Nair.

Chanel, a fashion house based in Paris, was named after its founder Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. (ANI)