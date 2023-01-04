Indian-origin Malaysian sentenced to jail, canning for 2014 robbery in Singapore

Singapore, January 4 (ANI): An Indian-origin man, Sivaraam Monion was sentenced to seven years in jail and 12 strokes of the canning for a 2014 gang robbery in Singapore, reported Channel News Asia (CNA).

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of gang robbery, with a second charge of conspiring to steal a Proton Wira - used for the robbery.

The prosecutor sought seven years and 12 strokes of the cane for Sivaraam, while the defence asked for a year less of jail time. He said the other accomplices had a greater role to play, reported CNA.

Other than Sivaraam, the other men have been sentenced, however, most of the victim's stolen cash remains unrecovered, reported CNA.

Vekneswaran Sekaran and Saravanak Kumar Karunanithy, both 30, were each sentenced to seven years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane, while 32-year-old Selvam Karupaya was jailed for five years and nine months and 12 strokes of the cane.

Another three of the nine robbers - Malaysian men of Indian origins and aged between 29 and 35 - remain at large.



In 2014, nine men came from Malaysia to Singapore to commit gang robbery, with the appointed robbers wearing balaclavas and placing plasters on their fingertips to leave no trace behind.

They targeted the manager of a money-changing business and robbed him of about Singapore dollars 624,000 in various currencies before fleeing to Malaysia, reported CNA.

The victim was a 35-year-old Singapore permanent resident and the manager of a money-changing business.

Monion carried out the robbery with his eight accomplices, all Malaysians: Ravi Sandhira Sagaran, Vekneswaran Sekaran, David Mark Mari, Tachana Moorthy Peromal, Saravanak Kumar Karunanithy, Selvam Karupaya, Baskaran Balakrishnan and Annadurai Raman, reported CNA.

The nine men planned the robbery, with some members entering Singapore to familiarise themselves with the country and others conducting surveillance on the victim.

Vekneswaran and Saravanak were extradited from Malaysia to Singapore in August 2016, while Baskaran was extradited in November 2020.

The punishment for gang robbery in Singapore is five to 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane. (ANI)

