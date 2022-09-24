Indian-origin UK minister Suella Braverman wins Queen Elizabeth II award

London [UK], September 24 (ANI): British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been named the winner of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award.

The parents of the 42-year-old Indian-origin minister received the award on her behalf at a London ceremony on Friday.

"Our Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year Award winner sponsored by @AxiomDWFM is former Attorney General and new Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman. Her lovely parents Uma and Chris were there to collect on her behalf #20YearsOfAAA," Asian Achievers Award tweeted.

South Asians in the UK today occupy leadership positions across a range of fields, including politics, business and civil society. Since they started in 2000, the Asian Achievers Awards recognise the outstanding work of such individuals within the South Asian community.

Braverman said that she was honoured to receive this award, saying that the UK is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve.



"Honoured to receive this award. Thank you so much. This is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve. Let's keep working together to support everyone to realise their potential. And thanks for looking after mum and dad," she tweeted.

Braverman, who is an Indian-origin barrister, was appointed as the UK's Home Secretary this year, replacing fellow colleague Priti Patel who is also of Indian descent.

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss had appointed Suella Braverman as her Home Secretary. Suella Braverman was previously Attorney General between 2020-2022.

Prior to that, she was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for exiting the European Union from January to November 2018.

Suella was elected as the Conservative MP for Fareham in May 2015. (ANI)

