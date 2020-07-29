Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 29 (ANI): Indian Railways transported a consignment of 51 trucks to Bangladesh, Indian High Commission here on Tuesday said.
"Engines of #IndiaBangladesh economic growth For the first time, Indian Railways transported automobiles - a consignment of 51 @TataMotors Ace Vehicles to #Bangladesh. They arrived via Benapole after traversing 1407 kms," Indian High Commission said in a tweet.
A total of 51 Tata Ace trucks have been exported from Bareilly to Bangladesh (Benapole) via train, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had informed in a tweet on Sunday.
"From Bareilly to Bangladesh! 51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh via Indian Railways. Railways is at the forefront to promote exports," the tweet read.
Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post accounts for nearly a third of India-Bangladesh bilateral trade (USD 8.7 billion).
It is fully functional on both sides since this month after COVID related issues early on. (ANI)
Indian Railways transports consignment of 51 trucks to Bangladesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 04:09 IST
