Indian, Sri Lanka discuss ways to implement decisions of virtual bilateral summit

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 17 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Saturday met Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and had a discussion on the implementation of decisions flowing from virtual bilateral summit of two Prime Ministers held last month.



"India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, called on Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Relations. They held fruitful discussions, including on the implementation of decisions flowing from Virtual Summit of the two PMs," High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

On Thursday, Gopal Baglay had "constructive" discussions with the Minister of Energy of Sri Lanka, Udaya Gammanpila, on promoting energy security.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first virtual summit with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. (ANI)

